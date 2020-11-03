Biden vows to be president for all Americans if elected

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. On Election Day 2020, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden vowed that if elected, he would be a president for all US citizens despite their political preferences.

"If you elect me, I’m going to be an American president. There’s going to be no red states [those supporting Republicans] or blue states [those supporting Democrats], just the United States of America," Biden told a crowd of his supporters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"We choose hope over fear. We choose truth over lies. We choose science over fiction. We can take this, I promise you," Biden proclaimed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Democratic presidential contender visited his hometown of Scranton, also in Pennsylvania, where he vowed to restore "basic decency and honor" to the White House.

Pennsylvania, with its 20 Electoral College votes, is among the so-called ‘swing states,’ where both Democratic and Republican presidential candidates have a reasonable chance to win by a swing in votes.