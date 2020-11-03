Biden vows to be president for all Americans if elected

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. On Election Day 2020, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden vowed that if elected, he would be a president for all US citizens despite their political preferences.
"If you elect me, I’m going to be an American president. There’s going to be no red states [those supporting Republicans] or blue states [those supporting Democrats], just the United States of America," Biden told a crowd of his supporters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
"We choose hope over fear. We choose truth over lies. We choose science over fiction. We can take this, I promise you," Biden proclaimed.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Democratic presidential contender visited his hometown of Scranton, also in Pennsylvania, where he vowed to restore "basic decency and honor" to the White House.
Pennsylvania, with its 20 Electoral College votes, is among the so-called ‘swing states,’ where both Democratic and Republican presidential candidates have a reasonable chance to win by a swing in votes.
The 2020 United States elections are underway. Nationwide, American citizens are heading to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters are deciding on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections are being held.
Due to the coronavirus situation, an unprecedented number of citizens have cast their votes by mail or at early in-person polling sites over fears that the virus could spread at busy voting places on Election Day.
Inauguration Day for the US president-elect is scheduled for January 20, 2021.