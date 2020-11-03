Trump says losing elections will not be easy for him

WASHINGTON, November 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump admitted during his Election Day 2020 remarks at campaign headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, that it will not be easy for him to lose the November 3 US presidential election.

When asked whether he had already prepared the concession speech or acceptance speech, the US leader replied: "No, I’m not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet. Hopefully we’ll be only doing one of those two."

"Winning is easy. Losing is never easy, not for me it’s not," Trump added.

He also expressed confidence about winning the election race, citing rallies of his supporters, "the likes of which in the history of this country, probably in the history of the world, nobody’s ever seen before."

"There’s a tremendous unity. Nobody’s ever seen that," he said.

The 2020 United States elections are scheduled for November 3. Nationwide, American citizens are heading to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters are deciding on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections are being held.