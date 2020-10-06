Kyrgyzstan's election commission recognizes parliamentary elections invalid

"In connection with numerous violations during the vote and the pre-election period, a decision was made at a meeting of the Central Election Commission’s members to declare the elections invalid," the commission’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

According to CEC member Gulnara Dzhurabayeva, the parliament’s self-dissolution is discussed. "I believe that we discredited ourselves with this election campaign, and so the decision on early resignation will be the best and the most correct decision in this case," the 24.kg news agency quotes her as saying.

On October 4, Kyrgyzstan held its parliamentary elections. On Monday night into Tuesday morning, protesters who disagreed with the election results seized the parliament’s building, which also houses the president’s administration, the government building, the mayor’s office and the Prosecutor-General’s Office. They also released former President Almazbek Atambayev, who had been in a detention center of the State Committee for National Security since August 2019, former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov and some other politicians.

On Tuesday morning, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov delivered an address to the nation, in which he urged the leaders of political parties to quell their supporters.