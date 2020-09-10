Kiev sends request to OSCE to hold additional talks on Donbass inspection

KIEV, September 10. /TASS/. Ukraine has sent a letter to Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Ambassador Heidi Grau with the request to hold additional consultations regarding the joint inspection of an area in the Shumy settlement in Donbass, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Contact Group Leonid Kravchuk said.

"The inspection of the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Gorlovka has been postponed due to the position of the representatives of the self-proclaimed DPR [Donetsk People’s Republic - TASS]. Yesterday, we agreed to hold the inspection in the settlement of Shumy, and today, several other settlements were added to the list. Ukraine has already sent a letter to the OSCE Special Representative in the TCG Heidi Grau with the request to hold additional consultations," Kravchuk said.

Earlier, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Donbass Ceasefire informed that the joint inspection of an area near the Shumy settlement had been derailed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. For its part, Kiev explained its refusal to carry out an inspection of its positions on the line of contact in Donbass by the fact that it did not have an opportunity to carry out an inspection of the positions of the DPR and LPR, the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky informed.

On Wednesday, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Ambassador Heidi Grau confirmed the planned inspection of the conflict zone on the line of contact in Donbass on September 10, advising the participants of the talks to take additional necessary steps to ensure the current ceasefire in the region.