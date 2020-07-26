Donbass republics receive order to observe silence ahead of new ceasefire

DONETSK, July 26. /TASS/. Militias in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic issued an order on banning the use of any weapons since midnight on July 27, Chief of the DPR militia department Maj. Gen. Denis Sinenkov said.

"In accordance with the agreements reached on July 22, 2020 at the talks of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk, we are switching to full and indefinite ceasefire," Sinenkov said, according to the Donetsk News Agency.

All militia members are banned from using any types of weapons, including small arms, since 00:01 on July 27.

In its turn, the militia command of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic informed servicemen about an order on introducing additional measures on enhancing ceasefire.

"Since 00:01 on July 27, 2020 the People’s Militia in the Lugansk People’s Republic is ready to fulfill the terms of additional measures of controlling the current ceasefire regime. We also hope that the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian Armed Forces will take similar steps," Chief of the LPR militia department Col. Yan Leschenko said, according to the LPR People’s Militia press service.

In case the Kiev forces violate the achieved agreements, the LPR militias are ready to "thwart the steps by aggressor."

On July 22, the Contact Group agreed additional measures to ensure the Donbass ceasefire, banning shelling attacks, offensive and reconnaissance activities, the use of aerial vehicles, and the deployment of heavy weapons to settlements. The measures are set to take effect on July 27.