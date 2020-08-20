Belaruskali plant’s strike committee did not cancel strike — trade union

MINSK, August 20. /TASS/. The strike committee of Belaruskali did not cancel the strike, despite the fact that the company’s management earlier announced the resumption of work of all its divisions, Chairman of the Belarusian Independent Trade Union Maxim Poznyakov told TASS.

"The strike committee extended the strike and adjusted its demands, including the demand to abolish the contract system," the head of the trade union said. He admitted that some of the staff had resumed work though.

"There are those who went down into the mine, but are not working. In general, the situation is controversial, people will continue to go out to the square," the head of the independent trade union said.

On Wednesday, the company said that all seven mines of Belaruskali as well as three processing plants are operating as planned, stressing the importance of maintaining the stable operation of the enterprise.

Belaruskali is one of the largest suppliers of potash fertilizers to the world market. It sells its products through the Belarusian Potash Company.

Presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9 as immediately followed by large-scale protests that ran for several days.

According to the Interior Ministry, more than 6,000 people were detained while several dozen law enforcement officers and protesters were injured. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote whereas his main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.12%. She did not recognize the results of the vote.