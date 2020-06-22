New global record of coronavirus infections set: 183,000 new cases reported in a day

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Global coronavirus spread rate has set a new record - according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of daily new infections increased by more than 183,000. The previous high (181,000) was recorded on June 18.

An increase of infections was identified last weekend in the United States who still has the biggest number of cases and coronavirus-related deaths in the world. Death rates are soaring in Brazil, Mexico and a number of countries in North and South Americas. Moreover, South America is now a new epicenter of the pandemic.

High rates of coronavirus spread are observed in India, Pakistan and other South Asian, Central Asian and Middle Eastern states.

Overall, WHO says, more than 8.7 million people contracted the virus since the pandemic broke out and almost 462,000 died.

US and Brazil leading

Two-thirds of all new infections confirmed in the world in the past 24 hours are reported in North and South Americas, WHO data shows.

More than 36,600 new infections were identified in the United States. This is the second-highest number for the country, while record-breaking 38,500 cases were reported on April 26. In June, the country has been recording around 20,000 new cases per day. Overall, WHO notes that more than 2.2 million people contracted the virus in the US, while almost 119,000 died from coronavirus-related causes.

Brazil is also reporting grim figures, as the country passed 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths and reached more than 1.08 million infections. Brazil is ranked second in both figures after the US.

American epicenter