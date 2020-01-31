Erdogan reiterates readiness to stop attacks in Syria’s Idlib

ANKARA, January 31. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Friday Turkey’s readiness to prevent attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The official Ankara claims that Syrian Army offense in Idlib province causes civilian casualties.

"If the situation in Idlib province does not normalize, we will take action. We sincerely seek stability in Syria. The political process must be swift and just. We won’t hesitate to do everything it takes, including use of military force," Erdogan said.

"Turkey cannot stay indifferent to the situation in Syria, including the Idlib province," Erdogan added.