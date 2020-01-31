Erdogan reiterates readiness to stop attacks in Syria’s Idlib

ANKARA, January 31. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Friday Turkey’s readiness to prevent attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The official Ankara claims that Syrian Army offense in Idlib province causes civilian casualties.
"If the situation in Idlib province does not normalize, we will take action. We sincerely seek stability in Syria. The political process must be swift and just. We won’t hesitate to do everything it takes, including use of military force," Erdogan said.
"Turkey cannot stay indifferent to the situation in Syria, including the Idlib province," Erdogan added.
Earlier, Reuters reported, citing the Turkish leader, that Turkey is ready for a new military operation in Syria over the Idlib escalation.
On January 30, the National Security Council of Turkey, following a four-and-half-hour meeting chaired by Erdogan, announced that Ankara intends to take additional measures to stop attacks on the civilians in the Idlib de-escalation zone. However, the Council did not clarify what measures are on the table, exactly.
Situation in Idlib
On January 10, the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey announced that Ankara and Moscow agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib province in northern Syria, starting January 12. In the meantime, on January 9, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria chief Yury Borenkov announced a ceasefire starting 2 pm Moscow time that day.
Idlib is the only Syrian region that remains under militant control. In 2017, the northern de-escalation zone was created there, and militants from other Syrian regions who refused to surrender moved there. Twelve Turkish Army observation points operate in the province.