Russia in full compliance with obligations concerning Idlib de-escalation zone — Kremlin

"We don’t agree with this view," Peskov said, commenting on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement that Moscow had allegedly failed to abide by Syria agreements. "Russia is in full compliance with the Sochi agreements on the Idlib zone. At the same time, we regret to say that the situation is far from perfect," he added.

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Moscow is in full compliance with its obligations concerning the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria but the situation is far from perfect, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that "a large number of terrorists remain in the area and continue aggressive attacks on the Syrian army and Russia’s Hmeymim air base." "It causes us huge concern," he added.

On January 10, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that Ankara and Moscow had reached an agreement to declare a ceasefire in Idlib starting on January 12.

Idlib is the only region in Syria that is still controlled by illegal armed groups. A de-escalation zone was set up there in 2017, and militants reluctant to lay down their arms moved there from the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta and the country’s south. The Turkish army has 12 observation points in the Idlib province.