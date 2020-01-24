French Foreign Ministry says Russian national Vinnik’s case is outside its purview

PARIS, January 24. /TASS/. The French Foreign Ministry believes that the case of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik who has been extradited from Greece to France is the purview of the judicial authorities, the ministry’s spokesperson said at a press briefing on Friday.

"The issue at hand is the current legal procedure," the diplomat said answering a question from TASS. "That’s why we advise you to contact representatives of justice bodies."

On Friday, the Russian national’s Defense Attorney Timofei Musatov informed TASS that a French court would hold a hearing on the case of Alexander Vinnik on January 28. For her part, Vinnik’s French attorney Ariane Zimra told TASS that she was concerned about his health. She noted that the Russian national who continued his hunger strike was mentally and physically exhausted, adding that he is currently at the Hotel-Dieu hospital in Paris.