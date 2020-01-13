Iran reiterates US actions against Tehran to blame for Boeing crash

TEHRAN, January 13. /TASS/. The crash of a Ukrainian aircraft mistakenly downed by the Iranian air forces is a result of the anti-Iranian policy advanced by the United States, Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabei said Monday.

"We should not forget who made this tragedy possible," the ISNA news agency quotes him as saying. "Since the night when Americans cowardly killed General Qasem Soleimani, a shadow of war has been cast over Iran. Our society was overwhelmed by disquiet and was under enormous social and political pressure."

Rabei added, "One of the key issues is working on mistakes." "It is expected that after this incident we will undertake modernization of our systems and will reduce possibility of a human error to zero," he stressed.