Erdogan says Turkey-Russia-Iran summit on Syria was productive

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described Monday’s trilateral summit on Syria as productive.

"We held a productive summit here today. We have adopted a number of important resolutions that inspire hope for political settlement in Syria," he told journalists after talks with his Russian and Iranian counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani.

Leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran have overcome the differences on the issues of forming the Syrian Constitutional Committee, agreeing to launch it without delay, Erdogan said.

"During the summit, we have overcome the differences regarding the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee. We have decided to start the work on forming the committee immediately," Erdogan said.