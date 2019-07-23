Servant of the People leads in Verkhovna Rada election with 95% of protocols processed

KIEV, July 23. /TASS/. The Servant of the People party, which supports the president, is leading at the snap election to Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada with 43.13% of votes, according to the data of the Ukrainian Central Election Commission after processing 95.01% of the protocols.

Four more parties will enter the parliament. The Opposition Platform — For Life is supported by 13.06% of voters; Batkivshchina, led by former Prime Minister Yulia Timoshenko, gained 8.18%; European Solidarity, led by former President Pyotr Poroshenko, won 8.12% of votes, and Golos (Voice) party led by musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk got 5.84%.

The early election to Verkhovna Rada was held in Ukraine on July 21. Voter turnout was 49.84% — the lowest in the history of parliamentary election in Ukraine. Out of 29 million people on the voting lists more than 14.7 million did not appear at the polls.