Poroshenko’s party losing ground after Ukrainian parliamentary election

KIEV, July 23. /TASS/. The European Solidarity party led by former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko is losing ground in the wake of the snap parliamentary election in the country. According to Ukraine’s Central Election Commission (CEC), it ranks fourth after 93% of ballots were counted.

Servant of People party leading with 43.1% of votes after 90% of ballots counted

The former Ukrainian leader’s political force has garnered 8.13% of votes, while the Batkivschina party led by former Prime Minister Yulia Timoshenko got 8.18%.

At the same time, President Vladimir Zelensky’s Servant of the People party has consolidated its position having garnered 43.13% of votes. It is followed by Opposition Platform - for Life with 13.05%, while singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk’s Golos (Voice) got 5.85%.