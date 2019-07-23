Servant of People party leading with 43.10% of votes after 90% of ballots counted

Ukrainians support Zelensky's party because they want Donbass war to end — OSCE chair

KIEV, July 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's Servant of People party has received 43.10% of votes in the Sunday snap parliamentary election after 90% of ballots were counted, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Tuesday.

A total of five parties overcame the five-percent threshold. Opposition Platform For Life received 12.94% of votes, former president Pyotr Poroshenko's European Solidarity — 8.18%, former prime minister Yulia Timoshenko's Batkivschina — 8.18% and singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's Golos (Voice) — 5.92%.

A snap parliamentary election was held in Ukraine on July 21. Voter turnout stood at 49.84%, the lowest ever in the hisotyr of Ukrainian parliamentary elections.