Ukrainians support Zelensky's party because they want Donbass war to end — OSCE chair

PRAGUE, July 22. /TASS/. Ukrainians supported President Vladimir Zelensky's Servant of People party at the snap parliamentary election because they hope for the end of a combat in Donbass, Slovak Foreign Minister and current chair at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Miroslav Lajcak said on Monday.

"The results of the parliamentary elections confirmed strong support for President Zelensky," Lajcak said. "It is clear that people in Ukraine are tired of war and that Zelensky won because he pledged in his campaign to end this war," he added.

Lajcak, who previously met with Zelensky in the capacity of the OSCE chair, said that the Ukrainian president demonstrates a serious approach to the soonest resolution of the conflict in Donbass and to stabilizing the situation in Ukraine as a whole.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s Servant of the People party garnered 42.85% of votes in the snap parliamentary election after 80.61% of ballots were counted, Ukraine’s Central Election Commission (CEC) reports. Opposition Platform For Life has received 12.97% of votes, former President Pyotr Poroshenko’s European Solidarity 8.33%, former Prime Minister Yulia Timoshenko's Batkivschina 8.10% and singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk’s Golos (Voice) 6.07%.