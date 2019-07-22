Zelensky will have enough leverage for Donbass settlement after Rada election — experts

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will not be able to reference insufficien powers for settlement in Donbass after the snap parliamentary election in the country, chairman of the Valdai International Discussion Club Andrey Bystritsky told TASS on Monday.

"Vladimir Zelensky and his party Servant of People have long said their task is to resolve the most pressing issues. The situation in Ukraine will possibly allow the president to have enough powers to implement his plans," Bystritsky said. "It will be very hard for Zelensky to say that someone is in the way, or that the situation does not allow this," he added.

"We can get the authorities in Ukraine which will have enough power to make decisions, which is an interesting development in itself," he noted.

President of the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations at the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Dynkin said that the Ukrainian president will now have more leverage that will allow him to implement "his political program, first of all restore peace in Donbass."

"After the government is formed by the start of September, we will see a moment of truth for Zelensky, as he will show his real plans," Dynkin said. "General fatigue from the prolonged conflict and desire to lead Ukraine out of economic stangantion should prevail," he added.

A snap parliamentary election in Ukraine was held on July 21. Zelensky's Servant of People party will get 241 seats in the parliament, according to results after 60% of ballots were counted. This will be enough to get a parliamentary majority. The party will get 116 seats on party lists and 125 seats in single-member districts.