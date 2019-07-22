Zelensky succeeds in reformatting Rada to make it more cooperative — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has succeeded in reformatting the Verkhovna Rada from oppositional to "relatively loyal," chairman of the Russian Federation Council's International Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said on Sunday.

"Exit polls provide us with a rather expected political power balance in Ukraine. Without any doubt, Zelensky managed to resolve the main task — to reformat the Verkhovna Rada in a way that turns it from oppositional to at least relatively loyal. [Former Ukrainian President Pyotr] Poroshenko and his supporters are now history, as well as the most extremist political forces in Ukraine," Kosachev wrote on his official Facebook account.

He added that final vote count in single-member districts will show whether Zelensky also managed to secure a majority for his own party.

Kosachev noted that the time of real responsibility starts for the Ukrainian president now as he can no longer reference uncooperative parliament as an excuse. "If his artistic period can be considered his political childhood, then the period between his victory at presidential elections and today has become his adolescence. Now we will see his presidential adolescence where he can no longer reference uncooperative parlaiment," the Russian lawmaker said.

He added that it will become clear soon "whether Zelensky achieves political maturity" and builds an effective parliament coalition.

Snap parliamentary election in Ukraine was held on July 21.