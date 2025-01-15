Slovak PM to attend May 9 parade in Moscow — deputy speaker

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will come to Moscow along with a large delegation on May 9 to celebrate Victory Day, Deputy Speaker of the republic's parliament Tibor Gaspar told TASS.

"We want to come on May 9 with a large delegation. We discussed this with State Duma Chairman [Vyacheslav Volodin] as well," he said. "The prime minister will come, too," the deputy speaker added.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that he had agreed with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to attend the Red Square parade in Moscow, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War II.