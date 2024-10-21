Tour operators agree on $33 mln worth of projects in Hainan's Sanya

HAIKOU /China/, 21 October. /TASS/. Representatives of tour operators and companies involved in organizing conventions and exhibitions have signed contracts for 85 projects in the city of Sanya (South China's Hainan Province), with the total value estimated at 236 million yuan (more than $ 33 million ), Sanya Daily reported.

According to the paper, the agreements were signed during the local investment fair. Some 350 entrepreneurs and specialists attended the event. Foreign organizations, including a number ofcompanies from the Republic of Korea, were represented at the event, which was held under the theme "Mutually beneficial cooperation and promising innovations".

These projects are intended to promote international cooperation programs in the field of professional organization of meetings and negotiations, exhibitions, conferences and entertainment events (so-called MICE tourism, from English Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions - TASS). It is believed that such a partnership will make it possible to further diversify and personalize services, stimulate demand and innovation in the tourism sector of the countries concerned.

According to the authors of the publication, the Hainan government is striving to create favorable conditions for Sanya to host even more significant and large-scale events in line with the international trend.

According to Ha Hong Guk, Secretary General of the South Korean MICE Association, the exhibition industry is becoming 'a key force for economic development and image enhancement'. He believes that Sanya has "every chance" to play the role of an important center for the development of the MICE industry, both at the level of China and the entire Asian region.

Sanya is China's leading resort city, home to more than 1 million people. In 2023, its gross product reached 97.13 billion yuan (approximately $13.66 billion), an increase of 12%. Its average annual temperature reaches 25.4 degrees Celsius and its coastline is over 260 kilometers long. There are 19 bays in the surrounding waters and about 40 islands suitable for tourism, all of which allow the local government to successfully develop yachting and beach holidays.