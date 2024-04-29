Russia keeps minimum stock of blood components — federal agency

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The minimum stock of blood components is kept in all Russian blood service institutions, department head of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency Olga Eikhler told TASS.

"The minimum stock of blood components is maintained in all blood service institutions. Reserves will promptly cover the need to treat a rather large number of affected individuals in case of emergencies. It is the stock - blood components prepared in advance from regular donors and after laboratory diagnostics - that is transfused in the first instance," she said.

For the time being, 19,000 liters of red blood cell containing components, are stored permanently and are ready for release at any time, Eikhler said. There are also kept 7,500 liters of red blood cell components frozen in a cryo-storage, largely the ones belonging to rare groups and phenotypes, and 450,000 liters of plasma.

"Every day plenty of patients require transfusion aid," the official added.