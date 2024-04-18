Africa, Latin America show growing interest in Russian language programs — official

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. African and Latin American countries have shown a great interest in Russian language programs, and the Russian Humanitarian Mission (RHM) is working to accommodate them, RHM Director General Sergey Shevchuk told TASS in an interview.

"We are looking at Africa now. We are now working on requests for the Russian language. For example, from Burundi, Libya, Eritrea, Congo," he said.

According to him, the RHM's plans also include continuing work in Latin America, where the organization has already implemented several projects. "The atmosphere there is calm, so there is more demand for educational projects, there is a demand for the Russian language. Although, when coronavirus hit the world, we transferred tests and vaccines to Venezuela and Peru," the director general added.

Shevchuk noted that the RHM would also like to run humanitarian aid projects in Africa, but the logistics here are not easy. "So far, logistics remains a big problem. It is solvable, but very expensive. We have already gone through this, carrying out several projects in Guinea. We helped the center to fight Ebola," he added.

The RHM's projects to promote the Russian language are also in demand in the Balkans. Syria is also interested. Shevchuk noted, however, that post-Soviet countries are still the most interested.

In trying to spread the Russian language around the world, the RHM delivers books, opens Russian language rooms and Russian literature corners in foreign educational institutions, holds master classes for teachers of Russian as a foreign language, and sends its specialists abroad.