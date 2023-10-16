Soros-funded Central European University recognized as undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has declared as undesirable in Russia the activities of the non-governmental organization (NGO) Central European University (Austria) financed by George Soros-controlled entities, the department's press service told TASS.

"After reviewing the received materials, the Prosecutor General's Office made a decision to recognize the activities of the so-called international educational non-governmental organization Central European University (Austria) as undesirable on Russian territory," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the office, the NGO's officially declared goals include promoting the values of "open society and democracy" in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as in the republics of the former Soviet Union. "In reality, the organization's efforts are currently focused on discrediting the special military operation and the Russian political leadership," the Prosecutor General's Office said. "Thus, the university has launched a number of educational programs for students, in which the history of the Russian state is deliberately devalued and distorted. They downplay the merits of prominent Russian scientists, writers, cultural figures, and promote pseudo-assertions about Russia's guilt in all world cataclysms, which is clearly out of touch with reality."

Experts associated with any state institutions or those who advocate for the conduct of the special military operation are categorically not allowed to participate in such programs. The programs are formed with a focus on Russia's alleged "war crimes" in Ukraine, "Russian propaganda," statements about the "second-class nature" of Russian citizens who support the special military operation, the Prosecutor-General's Office added. Furthermore, "the most active recruitment of personnel to work on creating a global media anti-Russian agenda imbued with hatred towards Russia and its multinational people" is being carried out.