Domodedovo Airport closed temporarily overnight as security measure

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Domodedovo Airport was temporarily closed overnight for arrivals and departures for security reasons, the airport's press service told TASS.

Currently, the airport is operating normally.

"In order to ensure additional flight safety measures, Moscow Domodedovo Airport was temporarily closed for arrivals and departures of aircraft. Currently, the airport is operating normally," the press service reported.

On the morning of August 9, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had successfully prevented an attempt by Ukrainian forces to attack targets in the greater Moscow region (the City of Moscow and surrounding Moscow Region) using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Two drones were destroyed by air defense assets. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin had earlier reported an attempted attack by two drones on Wednesday night, stating that they were shot down by air defense forces near Domodedovo Airport and the Minsk Highway.