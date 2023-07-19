Maduro welcomes unveiling of monument to Simon Bolivar in Moscow

CARACAS, July 20. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has welcomed the fact that a monument to Simon Bolivar, hero who led the fight for national independence against Spain’s colonial rule, was unveiled in Moscow, marking the 240th anniversary of his birth.

"Liberator Simon Bolivar gallops around Moscow, celebrating his 240th birthday, thanks to the magnificent work of Venezuelan sculptor Jesus Manuel Suescun Quintero. We are overwhelmed with profound joy for making Bolivar’s example available to the youth and people of Russia," Maduro wrote on his Twitter page Wednesday.

A monument to Simon Bolivar, a military commander in the war of independence of Spanish colonies in South America, has been unveiled at the intersection of Vernadsky and Universitetsky Avenues in Moscow. The equestrian statue is more than four meters tall. The site for the monument was selected back in 2010. Then the foundation stone was laid in the pocket park in the presence of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.