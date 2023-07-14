Substitution of imported software in cybersecurity done by 90-100% in Russia — expert

YEKATERINBURG, July 14. /TASS/. Russian companies have replaced 90-100% of the software that left the Russian market in the field of information security, Valentin Bogdanov, director of the Ural Center for Security Systems (UCSB), said on Friday at the IT IS conf conference. However, more time is needed for substitution of imports in the field of radio-electronic components and microelectronics, he added.

"From my point of view, we have solved the problem of import substitution of software [in the field] of information protection by 90-100%. <...> If we go down to a level of system software, operating systems and databases, this task has also been adequately resolved in our country - by 70-80%. Going down [a level] lower, these are hardware solutions, server equipment, active network equipment - the situation there is not so favorable, although there are also solutions," he said, answering a question TASS.

Products in the field of radio-electronic components and microelectronics have been replaced less than others, Bogdanov noted.

"Of course, there is a lot of work to be done, but it is underway. <…> We cannot talk only [about import substitution] of software, we must consider this entire pyramid, the hierarchy as a whole. Hardware must also be domestic and proven," Director General of UCSB concluded.

In turn, Oleg Marin, director of the product promotion department at Aquarius, noted that the return of the Western companies that left Russia is unlikely, at least in the near future.

"Fortunately, in terms of software, we have a fairly mature market, <…> so there is no need to worry about information security on the part of software," he said.

In the meantime, problems with the hardware, in particular, with components, are possible in the future, Marin added.

"The main problem that we [as a company] will now face is the integration of software and hardware into the same hardware systems that can be offered to the customer. <...> It is now being solved," explained the director of the Aquarius product promotion department.

IT IS conf is the largest conference in the Urals which focuses on trends in information technology and cybersecurity. The conference is held in Yekaterinburg for the fourth year in a row.