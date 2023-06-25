Traffic restrictions on Russia's M-4 Don highway remain in force in Moscow, Tula regions

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Traffic restrictions on the M-4 Don federal highway remain in force in the Moscow and the Tula Regions, the Avtodor federal road agency said.

"According to the previously issued regional decisions, traffic restrictions remain in force on the M-4 Don highway near the Moscow Region and the Tula Region," the agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

Earlier, transit traffic from the Moscow and Lipetsk regions was temporarily restricted on the M-4 Don highway in both directions.