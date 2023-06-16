Putin presents Order of Gagarin to world’s first female cosmonaut

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the world’s first female cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova on Friday, on the anniversary of her historic space flight, and personally presented her with the recently established Order of Gagarin.

The decree awarding Tereshkova the Order of Gagarin was signed by the president earlier in the day. According to the decree, the order was awarded for outstanding achievement in the exploration of space, courage and selflessness shown during the historic manned flight, vigorous public benefit and international activity.

The video of the meeting was posted on journalist Pavel Zarubin’s Telegram channel. Putin personally awarded the order. "I congratulate you," he told Tereshkova. They embraced and exchanged kisses. The president also presented her with flowers.

Sixty years ago, from June 16-19, 1963, Valentina Tereshkova - under the call sign Chaika - made her historic flight into space aboard the Vostok-6 spacecraft, which circled the planet 48 times. The total duration of the flight was 2 days, 22 hours and 50 minutes. Tereshkova went down in history as the first female cosmonaut and the only woman to make a solo space flight.