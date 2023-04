MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Vnukovo Airport is operating normally now, the Moscow airport’s press service told TASS.

The "Moskvach. Moscow News" Telegram channel reported earlier today that the airspace above the airport was temporarily closed due to a report about an unknown drone.

"The Vnukovo international airport is operating in normal conditions at the moment. The airspace is open," the airport’s press service told TASS.