Russian Orthodox leader urges Christmas ceasefire for Ukraine, Donbass

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill has called for a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine and Donbass.

"I, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, call on all parties involved in the internecine conflict to establish a Christmas ceasefire from 12:00 p.m. Moscow time on January 6 to 12:00 a.m. on January 7 so that Orthodox people could attend church services on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day," the Russian Orthodox Church quoted its leader as saying in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.