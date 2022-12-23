Russian contestant to wear ‘Crown of the Russian Empire’ dress at Miss Universe 2022

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. A dress named 'The Crown of the Russian Empire' has been selected as the national costume for Russian contestant Anna Linnikova during the Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant in the United States.

The dress comes from St. Petersburg designer Olga Malyarova’s collection "Hermitage," created in cooperation with the State Hermitage Museum in Russia’s second largest city. The outfit was inspired by dresses worn by Russian empresses and is made with the use of velvet, freshwater pearls and semiprecious stones.

"This year, we worked with one designer to create two outfits [the national costume and the evening dress]. <…> We were so impressed by the work of couture designer Olga Malyarova from St. Petersburg that we decided to entrust her with creating the evening dress <…> and also the national costume," CEO of the Miss Russia Organization Anastasia Belyak said.

"This year’s national costume is a dress named 'The Crown of the Russian Empire.' It is from Olga Malyarova’s new collection, called ‘Hermitage,’" she added.

Miss Universe 2022, the 71st Miss Universe pageant, will held in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States on January 14, 2023.

Anna Linnikova, who was crowned Miss Russia 2022, will represent Russia at Miss Universe 2022 and Miss World 2022.