Russian analogue of Wikipedia to launch in early 2023

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The launch of the Russian Znanie (Knowledge) portal, which is analogous to Wikipedia, is scheduled for the beginning of the next year. Over 100,000 articles have already been posted on this portal, Minister for Digital Development Maksut Shadaev said during a government hour at the State Duma.

"Our main task is to have our own portal: Znanie, which is based on the updated materials of the Great Russian Encyclopedia… We plan to launch this resource at the beginning of next year," Shadaev said.