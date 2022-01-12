Sputnik Light vaccine will be available in Kazakhstan from January 20 — Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN, January 12. /TASS/. Residents of Kazakhstan will be able to undergo revaccination with the Russian drug against coronavirus from January 20, the press service of the republic’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

"Today, a sufficient number of vaccines have been provided throughout the country, you can undergo both primary vaccination and revaccination," the ministry says.

The following vaccines are available in the regions of the country: QazVac and Vero Cell from Sinopharm, Pfizer for children, pregnant women and people over 60. "From January 20, 2022, the Sputnik Light vaccine will be available for revaccination," the ministry says.

According to the ministry, 150,000 doses of this vaccine have been delivered to Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021, began vaccinating the population against coronavirus with Sputnik V produced in Russia. At the end of February, a pharmaceutical company in the Kazakh city of Karaganda started to ship the Russian vaccine across the country. On April 26, inoculations with the local vaccine QazVac started in the country. At the end of April, the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund purchased 1 million doses of the Hayat-Vax vaccine from the Chinese company Sinopharm.

In early June 2021, the country received the first shipment of the CoronaVac vaccine produced by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech, which was 500,000 doses. On July 15, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced that the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan has registered the Sputnik Light single-component vaccine. In the beginning of August, 1 million doses of Vero Cell drug made by Sinopharm were delivered to the country. On November 10, the country received the first shipment of the Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine produced by the American company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, which is used for teenagers over 12 years of age and pregnant women.