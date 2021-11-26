No methane concentration spike was registered before Listvyazhnaya mine incident — source

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. No exceedance of the maximum allowable concentration (MAC) of methane was registered at the Listvyazhnaya mine before the emergency, a source in technical supervision agency told TASS.

"There was no methane MAC exceedance, sensors did not register it. Probably, a sudden release occurred," the source said, adding that the epicenter of the disaster has not been determined yet.

According to the source, there are several versions of the incident currently in the works.

The emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine, located in the Belovsky District of Kuzbass occurred early on Thursday. According to the latest data, 52 people died, including six rescuers. According to Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin, the disaster could has been caused by a methane explosion.