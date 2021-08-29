Sochi mayor notes Jacques Rogge’s contribution to city development as Olympic capital

SOCHI, August 29. /TASS/. Sochi received a possibility to develop as a sports capital and an international resort thanks to Jacques Rogge, who was President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) when Sochi won the bid for hosting the Olympic Winter Games in 2014, Sochi Mayor Alexei Kopaigorodsky wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

Rogge died on Sunday at the age of 79. He was IOC President from July 2001 to September 2013. Sochi was selected as a host of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in 2007.

"Jacques Rogge, the Honorary President of the International Olympic Committee, is no longer among us. He was not only the head of the largest sports organization in the world and a high ranking official devoted to Olympic principles, but also a great athlete. <…> Jacques Rogge was sincerely happy when the Russian resort was chosen to be the capital of the Olympics, repeatedly visited our city as a member of the Coordination Committee, navigated the preparations for the Games and the progress of construction of sports facilities. He always highly noted the fast pace and professional approach of the Russian organizers of the 2014 Olympics," Kopaigorodsky wrote.

He noted that as IOC President Rogge "steered the entire preparation phase."

According to the mayor, Sochi will preserve the memory of Rogge. He recalled that the former IOC president took part in the opening of the Museum of Sports Glory in Sochi and made the first entry in the visitors’ book. "Now we treasure his record and the museum itself as a memory of an incredible man who made his great personal contribution to the development of Sochi, helped our city to acquire the status of a sports capital and an international resort," he emphasized.

Kopaigorodky expressed condolences to "all participants in the international Olympic movement, to all colleagues, family and friends of Jacques Rogge’s." "This is an irreparable loss for the entire world sports community," he added.