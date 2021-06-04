Sputnik Light vaccine to be available for foreigners working in Russia — health minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Foreign nationals employed in Russia will be offered to get vaccinated with the Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"The first thing that was said is that foreign nationals working in Russia will be granted access to vaccination. <…> We plan to use Sputnik Light," he told journalists on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Addressing the Forum’s plenary session earlier on Friday, Putin asked the government to look at organizing paid vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection for foreigners by the end of the current month. He also noted that Russia’s pharmaceutical sector "is ready to continue to increase vaccine production."

Sputnik Light is a one-dose version of Sputnik V. It consists of only one (first) component, and so it requires only one shot instead of two.

