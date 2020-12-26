Putin thanks staff of Emergencies Ministry for productive work in 2020

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated staff and veterans of the Russian Emergencies Ministry on the Emergency Rescuer’s Day, noting their professionalism and thanking them for their work this year.

"I would like to say the kindest words to the veterans of the agency and, of course, to thank the entire staff of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for productive work this year, for professionalism demonstrated during liquidation of consequences of storms and typhoons in the Far East, of diesel fuel spill in Norilsk, other emergency situations," he told the Russia-24 TV channel.

"In general, it is necessary to further increase the capabilities of a unified state system of alert and liquidation of emergency situations, fully use the advantages of contemporary approaches to risk forecasting in order to minimize the damage from natural disasters, fires, floods, accidents. And what’s the most important - to protect lives, people’s lives and health," Putin emphasized.

The president also noted the assistance provided by the personnel of the Emergencies Ministry during the coronavirus pandemic and their work abroad, for instance, in Nagorno-Karabakh. "I will add that in all, over the past 30 years, more than 500 humanitarian operations have been conducted by the Emergencies Ministry abroad. I consider this one of the most important and significant directions of your work," the president said. "The entire world knows that Russia will help, will send its rescuers, specialists where it is particularly tough, will deliver what is needed the most - food, medicines, clothes, will provide emergency and medical and psychological help to people who found themselves in a desperate situation. And will do it unconditionally, not for some political benefits. This experience, without a doubt, should be used for further enhancement of the entire system of the Emergencies Ministry. A lot has already been done in this respect: human resources and technical equipment have been strengthened at all levels, in all key sections," Putin noted.

The head of state also expressed confidence that the staff of the Emergencies Ministry will continue to fulfill their duties honorably and wished them a happy New Year.

The Emergency Rescuer’s Day was first marked in 1995. According to a presidential decree it is celebrated on December 27, the day the Emergencies Ministry was founded. This year the ministry celebrates its 30th anniversary.