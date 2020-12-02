Over 100,000 people from high-risk groups vaccinated with Russian COVID-19 vaccine

"While clinical trials are underway, we have started vaccination of the population from high-risk groups. As of today, over 100,000 citizens have been vaccinated," he said, presenting the Sputnik V vaccine during a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the fight against the pandemic.

Murashko added that as of today, post-registration trials of the vaccine are held in Russia, Belarus, India, the UAE and Venezuela. Holding the trials in Brazil and other countries is under discussion. The data collected on the vaccine’s effectiveness shows that it forms stable immunity, including cell immunity, the Russian health minister stated. "Right now, the Sputnik V vaccine is delivered to all Russian regions so that mass vaccination can begin shortly," he concluded.

Russia registered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world under the name of Sputnik V on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Post-registration testing of the vaccine begun in Moscow on September 7, with first volunteers getting the first vaccine shot on September 9. Preliminary results of the trials suggest that the effectiveness of the vaccine surpasses 95% on the 42nd day after vaccination, provided that the patient received the second dose.