Russia is 105th by COVID-19 lethality level — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia is in the 43rd place worldwide by the coronavirus infection incidence per 100,000 residents and is the 105th in terms of lethality level, deputy director of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Yelena Yezhlova reported.

"Despite the daily growth of registered cases, to date, Russia is in the 43rd place in terms of incidence per 100,000 residents and in the 105th place in terms of lethality level," she said at the Molecular Diagnostics and Biosafety - 2020 conference.

According to the sanitary watchdog, the lethality due to the coronavirus infection is at 1.6%, while the average lethality worldwide is at 3%.

She also noted that today 858 laboratories conduct tests for the presence of the coronavirus. The level of testing in Russia is 327,900 per 1 mln of population, which, according to her, is a very high value compared to other countries.