MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours increased by 11,615, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

This is the highest growth since May 11. Then 11,656 cases were confirmed nationwide in one day which became the highest growth during the entire epidemic.

In all, 1,237,504 people have been infected in Russia.