No talks of new lockdown over coronavirus, Kremlin says

Coronavirus will be defeated in Moscow within several months — mayor

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday he is unaware of any discussion among the authorities of repeat introduction of a self-isolation regime, despite rising COVID-19 incidence.

"As for the lockdown, I have heard no such discussions," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the introduction of self-isolation will be discussed not in the Kremlin, but in a government headquarters, anyway.

"I have heard no discussions in this regard. You know that growing numbers of cases are, of course, a serious reason to mobilize and become more careful in our everyday behavior. This is true for all of us," the spokesman said.