Putin says his daughter feeling well after coronavirus vaccine injection

"We passed pre-clinical and clinical trials on animals and volunteers. It is clear today to our specialists that this vaccine gives a sustainable immunity, antibodies emerge, just like they did in my daughter’s case, and is harmless. Thank God, my daughter is feeling well," the president said.

Putin clarified that she took part in the vaccine trial as a volunteer. "As a volunteer, considering her profession, she comes in contact with a lot of people, it is important for her to feel protected to work as normal," the president added.

Putin noted that his daughter had temperature after the first vaccination stage and also had slight temperature after the second stage 21 days later. "I just spoke with her on the phone, she is feeling well, it’s all good," he said.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V and developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. The vaccine passed clinical trials in June-July. It is based on an already known platform that was used to create a number of other vaccines. On August 15, the national Health Ministry reported that the vaccine production had begun.