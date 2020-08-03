Russia in talks on production of anti-coronavirus vaccine in Brazil, India

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Brazil, India and a number of other countries are discussing with Russia production the Russian vaccine against the new coronavirus infection on their territory, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Our foreign partners express great interest in producing this vaccine in their countries. There is great interest from Brazil, from India, from many other countries that are very much looking forward to the Russian vaccine, the first vaccine in the world," he said.

Dmitriev recalled that his organization received requests for the Russian vaccine from more than 20 countries.

"And more than five countries are now actively working with us to start producing the Russian vaccine," he added.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that mass production of the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry is expected to start in September 2020. According to her, the first batch of another vaccine developed by the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing is to be produced in October 2020.