Over 278,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. A total of 278,410 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to being suspected of having COVID-19, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Friday.

According to the watchdog, more than 22.3 million coronavirus tests have been conducted nationwide so far, with 308,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.