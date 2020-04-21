Coronavirus cases in Russia grow by 5,642 over past day

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has grown by 5,642 over the past day to 52,763 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

Some 3,873 people have recovered and 456 patients have died.

"Russia has registered a rise in coronavirus cases to 52,763 (+12%) in 85 regions. Some 427 people have been discharged over the past day and 3,873 over the entire period. Fifty-one coronavirus patients have died. The total death toll in Russia is 456," the crisis center said.

Nearly 45.5% of the new coronavirus cases or 2,567 were asymptomatic.

Moscow has confirmed 3,083 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total case count in the capital to 29,433. Other new cases have been also recorded in 77 regions, mostly in the Moscow Region (718), St. Petersburg (127), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (101), the Sverdlovsk Region (84), the Tula Region (75) and the Republic of Bashkortostan (74).

Over the past day, 427 people have been discharged from hospitals in 31 regions, including 219 in Moscow, 39 in St. Petersburg, 28 in the Bryansk Region and 22 in the Republic of Mari El.

Some 29 new fatalities have been recorded over the past day in Moscow, four in the Ingushetia Republic, three in St. Petersburg and the Chuvash Republic, and two in Dagestan and the Kaluga Region. One death was reported in the Tula, Kursk, Voronezh, Lipetsk, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Stavropol Regions and the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria.