Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to over 1,000 in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Another 196 coronavirus cases have been recorded in 16 regions of Russia, 157 of them in Moscow, the anti-coronavirus task force informed reporters on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus infection cases [has reached] 196 in 16 regions," the task force said.