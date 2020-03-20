One more coronavirus case confirmed in Moscow Region in past day

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. One more coronavirus case has been confirmed in the Moscow Region in the past 24 hours, thus bringing the overall number to 18, the regional coronavirus emergency response taskforce said on Friday.
"Eighteen coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Moscow Region," it reported.
It also urged all those who arrived in Moscow from Prague by flight SU 2011 on March 11, 2020 to call a doctor.
The high alert regime was imposed in the Moscow Region on March 13. Employers are strongly recommended to transfer their personnel to remote work and sanitize the premises. Schools and universities will shift to online learning in a period from March 21 to April 12.
The Moscow Region's authorities earlier asked shopping centers’ owners to suspend the work of cinemas due to the coronavirus infection spread risks.
First recovered patient
The first recovered coronavirus patient has been discharged from hospital in the Moscow Region, the region’s coronavirus emergency response taskforce reported.
"The first patient recovered from the novel coronavirus infection has been released from hospital," it said, adding that the woman had a mild form of the disease.
According to the taskforce, the woman underwent proper treatment and her final tests were negative for the coronavirus. "As of now, the patient has recovered, with no symptoms of the infection," it stated.
A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 11 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported in more than 180 countries and territories, including Russia. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 240,000, with about 10,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.