One more coronavirus case confirmed in Moscow Region in past day

The overall number of the infected stands at 18, according to the regional coronavirus emergency response taskforce

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. One more coronavirus case has been confirmed in the Moscow Region in the past 24 hours, thus bringing the overall number to 18, the regional coronavirus emergency response taskforce said on Friday.

"Eighteen coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Moscow Region," it reported. It also urged all those who arrived in Moscow from Prague by flight SU 2011 on March 11, 2020 to call a doctor. The high alert regime was imposed in the Moscow Region on March 13. Employers are strongly recommended to transfer their personnel to remote work and sanitize the premises. Schools and universities will shift to online learning in a period from March 21 to April 12. The Moscow Region's authorities earlier asked shopping centers’ owners to suspend the work of cinemas due to the coronavirus infection spread risks. First recovered patient

