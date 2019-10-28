Sophie Marceau becomes Hainan film festival's ambassador

HAIKOU, October 28. /TASS/. Renowned French movie star and film director Sophie Marceau has been chosen to represent Hainan's second film festival, which will run on December 1-8 in China's Sanya, the event's organizers said.

"I'm happy that I will have an opportunity to attend Hainan Film Festival as well as join its jury, who will announce the winners of the Golden Coconut award," the actress said in a video statement to the Chinese audiance. " This is an important event for cultural exchange which will gather cinema enthusiasts from all over the world. I wish the festival the best of luck. See you all on the Island of Hainan".

Movies from dozens of countries will be presented, and filmmakers from all over the world will take part in the second Hainan Film Festival. The festival program includes open-air screenings on the beach and the Forum of Russian-Chinese filmmakers.

The festival was first held on Hainan in December 9-16, 2018, and it was officially declared "one of China's major film festivals." The screening is supported by the Hainan authorities and with the approval of the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee. The world's first Hainan film festival was attended by such world-famous actors and directors as Jackie Chan, Aamir Khan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan.