Launch of Progress MS-28 spacecraft to ISS scheduled for August 15 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft is scheduled for launch to the International Space Station on August 15, Roscosmos press office said.

"The launched of the Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome has been planned for August 15," the state corporation said on its weekly digest.

The Progress-MS is a Russian automatic spacecraft, designed specifically for orbital space stations. It is used for delivery of various cargo (fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, water, food, etc.) to the ISS. It is also being used for correction of the ISS’ orbit.