Cosmonauts unfurl banner of international Russia EXPO onboard ISS

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolay Chub have unfurled a banner of the International Russia EXPO exhibit and forum onboard the International Space Station (ISS), a statement on the exhibit’s website said.

"The flag of the RUSSIA EXPO was unfurled on the International Space Station," the statement said. It is noted that the two cosmonauts had brought the banner with them on the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft and it will remain in space for the exhibit’s duration.

"Here, in orbit, we always remember how big our country is, what courageous and strong-spirited people live in it, how many riches are stored in the depths of our soil, seas and forests," the exhibit’s press service quoted Chub as saying.

The international Russia EXPO exhibit and forum will be held on November 4, 2023 - April 12, 2024 at the All-Russian Exhibition Center in Moscow. It will feature achievements in various branches of the economy with 89 Russian regions participating. TASS is the general news agency of the exhibit.